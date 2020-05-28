National Hamburger Day

Is there anything more American than the Hamburger? It's one of the most consumed foods in the U.S. But it hasn't always been that way.

When was the Hamburger invented? There's a debate about that. Some say the first burger dates as far back as 1758, where a book titled The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy by an English author Hannah Glasse, who writes about cooking the Hamburgh Sausage with toasted bread. Surprisingly, that book is still in publication to this day!

Even though it was an English author who first wrote about the Hamburger, it is widely known the food came from Hamburg, Germany. But how and when did the burger craze begin here in the United States?

Most point to the Chicago World's Fair back in 1893, as the event that introduced the Hamburger to American's in a big way. After the fair, burger stands started to pop up all over the country, and slowly, but surely, it became a staple of the American diet.

The largest burger ever made was prepared not so long ago, and not so far away from the Sioux Empire. In 2012 the Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton, Minnesota, near Duluth broke the Guinness world record for the largest Hamburger ever made. Weighing in at over one ton (2,014 pounds), the 10-foot wide burger shattered the previous record of 881 pounds.

Condiments are very important when it comes to burgers, and everyone seems to have different tastes. For me, a slice of cheese thrown on the burger, just before it's taken off the grill is a must. A toasted bun, with mayo, ketchup, and mustard, and I will be a happy camper. Oh, and don't forget the french fries!