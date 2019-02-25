National Guard Tank Gets Stuck In SE Minnesota While Rescuing Stranded Motorists

It doesn't happen every day, and frankly, this weather doesn't happen every day. A no travel advisory was put into effect Sunday and rolled into Monday morning as crews were out trying to clear roadways of snow and ice.

The National Guard was called into parts of Southeast Minnesota to assist in rescuing motorist that was stranded on the side of the road. It was even difficult for them to move, and they had a tank.

According to Wabasha Police Department's Facebook page a tank, yes an actual military tank, was stuck in the tough road conditions attempting to rescue stranded motorists.

Just as a Wabasha Police Department said, if a can't couldn't make it through these conditions, you probably shouldn't try either. Their post has gone viral, being shared over 2,500 times.

Please be careful as you travel across the area, and give the snow plows and crews plenty of time and space to clear the roadways.