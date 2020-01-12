Nash Hutmacher Sets Pins Record in South Dakota

Chamberlin's Nash Hutmacher is in the record books once again.

This time it is for setting the consecutive pins record in the state of South Dakota.

Hutmacher has been dominant on the mat and on Saturday in Brandon, Hutmacher had his 52nd consecutive pin, passing Kellyn March.

March had set the record back in December of 2019 but saw his streak come to an end when he moved up weight classes recently.

Nash would go on to win the 285-pound weight class, adding yet another win to his already historic resume.

Hutmacher is committed to the University of Nebraska to play football.