Name A Litter Box For Your Crappy EX Valentines Day Sioux Falls

Are you less than excited about Valentine's Day? Would you like to “doo” a little something for a “crappy” Ex? The Sioux Falls Human Society has come up with an awesome idea!

Feeling “poopy” about Valentine's Day? Let the Sioux Falls Human Society cats cheer you up!

For a donation, they write your ex's name on the bottom of a litter box and let their adoptable cats do what they will with it. They do ask that you “Don't get too catty, use first names only”. The SFHS also notes that “Our well-fed felines will cover your former #1 with plenty of #2!”

The Sioux Falls Human Society also wants to give you a chance to celebrate Valentine's Day! For a donation, you can get Handmade Valentine's Day cards created by their staff and volunteers. The cards feature pawprints from current shelter pets.

The pet's name will be on the back of the card so you know who helped create your card.

So if you have the perfect Valentine or a poopy Valentine the Sioux Falls Human Society has you covered, plus you are helping or a great cause!

Find all the lovely information at SFHUMANESOCIETY.COM.

