MyPillow Guy Gets Sued for $1 Billion After False Election Claims

Monday was not a good day for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as he finds himself in a billion-dollar lawsuit.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after he made countless false conspiracy theory claims about the 2020 Presidential Election.

Here's a look at the front page of the lawsuit that was filed Monday in the United States District Court For the District of Columbia.

Throughout the lawsuit, Lindell is accused of using television and social media platforms to spread the lies after the election.

As there is with any election, there is always a minuscule amount of fraud, but after wasting our time with false claims in November and December about it affecting the results, the efforts were dropped by Republicans and bipartisan support of the 2020 election formed as they tried to heal the wounds after the insurrection at the White House in January.

Maybe this will be a great lesson to those that want to attack the United States democracy with their unfounded and irresponsible claims.

For more on the case against Lindell, you can check out the reporting from the Wall Street Journal.