My Favorite Super Bowl Moment as a Kid (VIDEO)

When I was a kid the first Super Bowl I remember watching was in 1990 when the San Francisco 49ers crushed the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV.

Even though that was the first Super Bowl memory I had, the one that I consider my favorite during my childhood came in the second Super Bowl I watched.

In 1991, the Buffalo Bills were facing off against the New York Giants and the game had it all, from great storylines to patriotism to a crazy ending for the ages.

Throughout the game, there were LIVE look-ins on troops fighting in Operation Desert Storm, you had a budding dynasty in Buffalo and the future Hall of Famers in Marv Levy and Bill Parcells going for the biggest prize in the sport.

Buffalo jumped out to a 12-3 lead but with 25 seconds left in the first half, the Giants narrowed the gap with a touchdown through the air.

Ottis Anderson ran in a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Giants the lead which would last shortly into the fourth quarter where Buffalo would add a touchdown of their own to take a 19-17 lead.

The Giants would knock in a 21-yard field goal with about 7 minutes left in the game to take a 20-19 lead.

Buffalo would march down the field for a game-winning field goal and then my favorite moment in a Super Bowl would unfold.

At the age of five, it was the first time I saw pure joy and pure agony on a sports field in that way and it hooked me for life.

The difference of a few feet changed the outcome and the resumes of so many all while delivering one of the most epic moments in Super Bowl history.

Hopefully, we get some more drama in Super Bowl LV and have a memory for a lifetime when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off for the Lombardi Trophy.

