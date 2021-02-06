My Favorite Super Bowl Chili Recipe

The big game is almost here! How's your chili game? It'll take some time but if you want to impress your friends with the best chili ever here 'ya go:

Ingredients:

1 1/3 lbs ground beef

2 2/3 onions, diced

24 ounces of your favorite tomato sauce

1 1/3 green pepper, diced

2 – 3 roasted and diced poblano peppers* (see roasting instructions below)

1 1/3 tablespoons jalapeno, finely chopped

4 diced tomatoes. Add olive oil and Italian seasonings and set aside. I like the fresh tomato option but you can also add a couple of cans of Mexican-style tomatoes (you can get creative with different varieties like Rotel which include garlic, a variety of peppers, onions, etc.)

2 2/3 tablespoons cumin

1 1/3 teaspoons salt

2/3 teaspoon cayenne pepper (season to taste – this tends to “heat it up” quickly)

2 2/3 tablespoons chili powder

2/3 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 (18 2/3 ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (18 2/3 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/3 cups water

Directions:

1. Cook ground meat with onions and peppers in a dutch oven.

2. Drain excess grease and add tomatoes, seasonings, and water, bring to a boil.

3. Add beans, cover, and simmer for 1-2 hours.

4. Serve with toppings. (sour cream, Fritos, green onions, shredded cheddar cheese, etc.)

Roasting Poblano Peppers

(gloves recommended while handling peppers)

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Spray each poblano pepper with cooking spray or olive oil.

Place the peppers on a baking sheet.

Broil for about 5-10 minutes per side or until the skins turn dark or begin to bubble or “blister”.

You want them crispy, not burnt. (I crack the oven door a little to watch them as it’s a delicate process)

Remove the peppers from the oven and place them in the bowl to cool. Cover and set aside for 15-20 minutes.

Gently remove the skin of the pepper under cold water. Remove the top stem cap of pepper and gently remove any of the seeds.

The credit of this recipe goes to my late friend Scott Simonson, who spent a ton of time in the kitchen as cooking was his passion in life.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?