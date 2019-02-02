My Favorite Car at Winterfest of Wheels

I have been a car guy all my life. From attending dirt track racing as a little kid with my dad, to going to drag racing events, cool cars have always been the backdrop.

I spent many years hands on building specialty cars. But I spent most of my life as an announcer of auto racing, so I've been blessed with the opportunity to see my share of very nice machines.

For the past 11 years I have helped promote a great car show in Sioux Falls, called Winterfest of Wheels at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It is a fund raiser for Cure Kid's Cancer.

Not only has the show raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for children in need, it has grown into being one of the top car shows in the country.

The husband and wife organizers, Dave and Karen Lesinger, have done a marvelous job from the start, only bringing in the very best quality of show cars. I mean you won't see any better anywhere.

My favorite car on display totally stopped me in my tracks. It was a 1960 Corvette. And not just any 1960 Corvette, but the very first one to roll off the assembly line that year. As in the first one ever made! Take a look at the car's serial number:

Mark Tassler, Results Radio

Now let's take a look around this masterpiece. Oh, I forgot to mention, this is, as they say, a low mileage vehicle. This '60 Chevy only has 147 miles on it.

