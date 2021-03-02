Multiple Food Items Made at Minnesota Plant Recalled

More than a dozen items manufactured at a Twin Cities food plant have been recalled after possibly being contaminated with Listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall warning from J&J Distributing out of St. Paul after several of their taco-related products were flagged for possibly containing Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of exposure could include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

As of now, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products, which were distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The recall was implemented after the company found Listeria on a utensil used in production.

RECALLED FOOD ITEMS (UPC numbers)

Haug Taco Tray 16 oz, (6-10014-16383-9)

Haug Mini 7 Layer Dip Tray 22 oz, (6-10014-16414-0)

Haug Taco Tray 16 oz, (6-10014-16415-7)

Haug Taco Tray 29 oz, (6-10014-16416-4)

Fresh Thyme Taco Dip 10oz, (8-41330-12368)

Tastebuds Layered Fiesta Taco Dip 9 oz, (0-38232-31611-8)

Tastebuds Taco Platter 26 oz, (0-38232-31683-5)

TastebudsTaco Platter 15.8 oz, (0-38232-33235-4)

Tastebuds Taco Dip 9 oz, (0-38232-31612-5)

Earthgrown Mini Taco Dip, (6-10014-22341-0)

Caribou Turkey Sandwich 9 oz, (7-98493-17447-5)

Kwik Trip Taco Dip 8oz, (0-38232-36091-3)

Kwik Trip Taco Dip 15.8oz, (0-38232-36090-6)

If you have purchased any of these products you are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 651-221-0560, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM CT.