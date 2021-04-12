Much Cooler This Week, Wind Advisory

It’s going to be breezy as we head through our Monday. Wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph will be possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of northern and central South Dakota until 7:00 PM. High today will just reach the low 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine in the south, but increasing cloud coverage up north and out west. There’s also a chance we could see a few showers move into northern parts of the region later today.

Tonight, we’ll be mostly cloudy and cool. Lows will drop into the upper 20s for most.

We’ll stay breezy for Tuesday with wind gusts in between 30 and 40 mph with highs stuck in the mid to upper 40s. The wind should die down by Wednesday and we should see high temperatures jump back into the 50s.

