Move The Super Bowl To A Saturday??

Thousands have signed a petition to move the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday, at least for 2021. TIME Magazine is reporting that 16-year-old Frankie Ruggieri is starting this movement to reschedule the big game. Frankie's reasoning is quite practical for a young teen: people are staying up too late. The nationally televised game traditionally involves a long evening that can result in people showing up late for work or school the next morning. Frankie also believes that moving the game to a Saturday will be more profitable for the NFL and the travel industry. People might actually extend their weekend Super Bowl jaunts to full-blown vacations!