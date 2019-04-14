Mount Marty Athletic Director to be Head Men’s Hoops Coach

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Mount Marty College athletic director Chris Kassin is taking on a second duty — head men's basketball coach.

Kassin says there was a great pool of applicants to replace Cody Schilling, who left last month for family reasons. But he tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that he ultimately decided he was best for the job because of his familiarity with the players and understanding of the program.

Kassin is a Huron native. He's a former long-time assistant coach at the University of South Dakota who took over as Mount Marty's athletic director in 2017.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.