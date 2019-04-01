Motorcycle Crash Late Sunday Night in Dawley Farm Parking Lot

This should serve as an excellent reminder to every motorist and pedestrian, especially as we start to transition back into warmer weather. We all need to be on the lookout for motorcyclists, because, they are back on Sioux Empire streets once again!

KSFY TV is reporting a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on Sioux Falls east side.

According to KSFY, the accident happened around 10:30 PM on Sunday, (March 31) in a private parking lot at Dawley Farm.

KSFY reports, the driver lost control of their motorcycle due to excessive speed and needed to be transported to a Sioux Falls hospital to be treated for a series on non-life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Chris Treadway with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, the driver ended up being cited for reckless driving as a result of the accident.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Source: KSFY TV