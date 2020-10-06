Morningside Athletic Director Resigning After 8 Years

There is a change at Athletic Director at Morningside College as their current AD has decided to resign.

Tim Jager is stepping down as AD at Morningside College after eight years on the job.

According to the release, Jager is taking a position with the Sunnybrook Church in Sioux City.

His resignation will be effective December 15 according to the school and between now and then the College will look to find their new Athletic Director.

During his tenure at Morningside, Jager was one of the best at his job, tallying two GPAC Athletic Director of the Year awards.

It wasn't just as Athletic Director that Jager shined as he was a successful wrestling coach at Morningside prior to the AD job.

Morningside College is an NAIA school and liberal arts college located in Sioux City, IA.

For more information on Morningside College and their athletics, you can visit their website.