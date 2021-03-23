More Stimulus Checks Go Out To South Dakotans This Week

The IRS is busy sending out the third round of stimulus checks, but if you haven't received yours yet, there is a good chance it could go out this week.

The IRS says that around 90 million $1400 checks are already in the hands of Americans. Keep an eye on your bank account or mailbox this week because the IRS is sending out another batch of checks on or before March 24, 2021.

If your bank account information is already on hand with the IRS then it should be placed into that account via direct deposit.

However, if the IRS does not have your current bank account information, or if the account information they have is for a closed account, then they will send a paper check or an Economic Impact Payment Card, or EIP Card to the address they have on file. Paper checks and EIP Cards will arrive in a white envelope from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Check the status of your check by visiting the Get My Payment website. Answer a few questions and find out the status of your payment.