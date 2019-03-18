More Evacuations in Midwest as Floodwaters Head Downstream

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Heavy rainfall and snowmelt have led to dangerously high water in creeks and rivers across several Midwestern states, with the Missouri River hitting record-high levels in many areas. At least two deaths were blamed on flooding, and two other men have been missing for days.

The Elkhorn River consumed a section of western Douglas County Sunday, March 17 in Omaha. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in Nebraska and Iowa as levees succumbed to the rush of water. And downstream communities in Kansas and Missouri were bracing for likely flooding.

In Nebraska, the Missouri River flooded Offutt Air Force Base, with about one-third of it under water on Sunday.

In Iowa, the Missouri River reached 30.2 feet Sunday in Fremont County in the state's far southwestern corner, 2 feet above the record set in 2011. People in the towns of Bartlett and Thurman were being evacuated as levees were breached and overtopped.

