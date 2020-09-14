More COVID Fallout: No Peeps For Halloween and Thanksgiving

If you were hoping to have some sugary Peeps for the holidays looks like you are going to be out of luck.

The folks that make the marshmallow treats, Just Born Quality Confections, have announced that they are not going to be making any Peeps for Halloween or Christmas. As a matter of fact, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they won't be available until around Easter of 2021.

CNN printed a statement from the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania based company saying "This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies."

Here's some fun Peeps Trivia for ya from Justborn.com:

The PEEPS Brand celebrated its 67th anniversary in 2018.

In 1953, it took 27 hours to create one PEEPS Marshmallow Chick. Today, thanks to advances in technology, it takes six minutes.

Just Born produces enough PEEPS Brand Marshmallow Candies in one year to circle the earth twice.

In the late 1950s, PEEPS wings were “clipped” to give them a sleek, modern look.

PEEPS Brand Candies have been the #1 non-chocolate brand at Easter for more than 20 years*.

Yellow is America’s best selling color of PEEPS Chicks and Bunnies.

Yellow and white PEEPS Chicks and Bunnies came first, followed by pink, lavender, blue, green, and orange.

If you had 8,000 PEEPS Bunnies, and you stood them in a straight vertical line, you could reach the top of the Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower) in Chicago.

Each PEEPS Chick has 28 calories and Bunnies have 27.5 calories. Both have 0 grams of fat.

Chocolate Dipped and Chocolate Covered PEEPS Chicks were introduced for Easter 2010.