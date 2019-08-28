Moonlight Movies in DT Sioux Falls Will Be ‘Super’

The Downtown Sioux Falls origination has treated us with a solid Moonlight Movies line up for the summer of 2019. This Saturday, August 31, is the final movie showing this summer and it couldn't be a bigger show.

The original Superman movie from 1978 will be on the big screen at Fawick Park. And you can't beat the 'super' low price of FREE!

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and kick back and enjoy this movie classic that highlights 'Truth, Justice and the American Way'. Popcorn, candy, pop and water will be available for purchase.

The movie follows Clark Kent, a mild mannered reporter who appears as an everyday kind of guy, until he takes off his glasses and becomes Superman. He flies around Metropolis with his underpants over his tights, saving the day from the evil Lex Luthor who plans to take over the world.

Superman is rated PG, for peril, some mild sensuality and language.