Monster Jam Will Roar Into Sioux Falls in 2019!

Start your engines, Sioux Falls! Monster Jam is roaring back into town for two days of jaw-dropping stunts and car-crushing action at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on November 8th and 9th. Tickets for Monster Jam will go on sale next Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The two days of jaw-dropping stunts and car-crushing action features:

Grave Digger , driven by Krysten Anderson

Earthshaker , driven by Tristan England

Barbarian , driven by Devon Jones

Midnight Rider , driven by Tom Herzog

Jekyll & Hyde and Iron Outlaw!

Monster Jam is an amazing, affordable experience - and there will be spills! My son and I have attended every Monster Jam event in Sioux Fall in the past several years and it's one of our favorite nights of the year and is highly recommended.

The new tour will bring motorsports fans to the edge of their seats with adrenaline-charged, high-flying, four-wheel excitement that is fun for the entire family!