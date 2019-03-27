MLB Opening Day Games Can You Watch, Listen to in Sioux Falls

Baseball fans have been waiting in anticipation for Opening Day, and now that it has arrived here are all the games you can watch and listen to.

The official start to the MLB season took place in Japan in last week with Seattle taking two games from Oakland. Now everyone will get play underway as of Thursday, March 28. MLB will have three games on national TV with all other games shown in standard local markets.

If you're planning on skipping work to catch the first games of the year, you have the chance to watch four games, and listen to two games locally in Sioux Falls. ESPN will have coverage of BAL/NYY (12:00), ARI/LAD (3:10), and BOS/SEA (6:10) in a triple-header format. We will also have coverage of BOS/SEA on ESPN 99.1 starting at 6:00.

The Minnesota Twins start play at home against Cleveland. All Twins games can be heard locally on Information 1000 KSOO. The game will also be televised on FS North starting at 3:10.

Enjoy the start of the MLB season!

2019 MLB Opening Day Games on TV/Radio

Baltimore @ NY Yankees, ESPN, 12:00

Arizona @ LA Dodgers, ESPN, 3:10

Cleveland @ Minnesota, FS North, 3:10, Radio: Information 1000 KSOO

Boston @ Seattle, ESPN, 6:10, Radio: ESPN 99.1