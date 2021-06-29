Mitchell Man Shot with Shotgun during Home Burglary

A scary story over the weekend in Mitchell involving a man being shot with a shotgun.

Police report a Mitchell man was wounded outside his home with a shotgun following a burglary on Saturday morning.

The series of events began Saturday (June 26) around 9 AM with a home burglary in the 200 block of North Edmunds. Dakota News Now is reporting the suspect in the case kicked open the front door of the victim's home while his girlfriend was inside.

The suspect, 24-year-old Ransom White Lance, pointed a shotgun at the female inside the house and demanded she place items located inside the home, along with her own personal, cellphone into a backpack.

Then as White Lance was in the process of escorting the woman outside of the home at gunpoint, Dakota News Now reports the owner of the house returned home.

The home owner's arrival was able to distract White Lance, allowing the girlfriend to getaway.

White Lance then proceed to shoot the male victim with a shotgun before fleeing the scene of the robbery himself.

According to Dakota News Now, authorities caught up with White Lance at his own residence a short time later. The police report states the stolen items taken from the victim's house along with the backpack and shotgun used in the robbery were also recovered from White Lance's home. In addition to those items, police also found methamphetamine.

White Lance was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

Dakota News Now reports White Lance has a previous history with both the shooting victim and his girlfriend.

Source: Dakota News Now

