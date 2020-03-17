Mitchell Corn Palace Closed To Events; Box Office Remains Open
According to a Facebook post, the World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD is closed to events until further notice to "protect the public and our staff" in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
However, the outer lobby and box office will remain open during regular business hours.
The City of Mitchell has encouragement for people who have vacations planned, "Don't cancel your trip" and to "Change the dates."
