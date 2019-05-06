Missing Sioux Falls Woman’s Vehicle and a Body Found in Nebraska

The vehicle of a missing elderly Sioux Falls woman has been located in Nebraska, along with a body nearby.

Kathryn Butler, 77, was last seen on April 24 at 9:00 AM. Authorities believe the body is Butler, however, they will wait for an official confirmation pending results of an autopsy being conducted Monday (May 6).

The vehicle and body were discovered Saturday (May 4) in Saunders County according to the Sioux Falls Police Department. The 2014 Gold Jeep Grand Cherokee with South Dakota plates was found undrivable in a farmer's field.

Butler's credit card was used in Orange City, Iowa on April 24. Video surveillance confirmed it was Butler using the card at a gas station and she was traveling alone.

The distance from Sioux Falls to Iowa city is 380 miles, and just over a five-hour drive. Although it is unknown if Butler drove directly from Iowa City to Mead, the distance is 285 miles, four and a half hours by car.

Concern was mounting every day that Butler was going without crucial heart medication, which was left behind in Sioux Falls.