The Minnesota Wild are continuing to make some moves under General Manager Bill Guerin. This time the team has traded Devan Dubnyk and Ryan Donato to San Jose.

Minnesota traded Dubnyk and Donato for future draft selections. The Sharks will send a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft (originally held by Pittsburgh) and a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Minnesota also sent a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to San Jose to close out the deal.

Dubnyk has been Minnesota's main goaltender over the last five seasons. He was traded to Minnesota from Arizona back in January of 2015. During his time in Minnesota, Dubnyk appeared in 354 games, starting 347 of them, and held a combined regular season and a playoff record of 185-131-28. His save percentage as a member of the Wild sits at about 91.5%.

Donato joined the Wild in February 2019 following a trade with the Boston Bruins. He came to Minnesota as part of the deal that sent Charlie Coyle to Boston. Donato appeared in 86 regular-season and playoff games for Minnesota scoring 18 goals and 21 assists.

Separate from the trades, Minnesota re-signed Nico Sturm to a two-year contract and Carson Soucy to a new three-year deal.

Minnesota will now turn its attention to the NHL Draft that begins tonight (October 6) and continues through Wednesday.

More information regarding the trades and roster moves for the Minnesota Wild can be found here.