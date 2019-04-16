The Minnesota Wild and the city of St. Paul have announced a new lease extension that will keep the team at the Xcel Energy Center.

A new 10-year lease contract extension has been signed between the two parties keeping the team at the facility through the 2035 season. The prior deal was through the 2025 season. Once Minnesota was granted an expansion franchise following the departure of the North Stars to Dallas, plans were set in place to build the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul. The Wild have played at the Xcel Energy Center since its inaugural season in 2000-2001.

The Xcel Energy Center has provided the Wild with a great home ice advantage. According to Mcubed.net, the Wild are 403-324-28 when playing at home since the 2000-2001 season.

According to the contract, the Minnesota Wild will be responsible for funding over 80% of principle and interest payments in renovating and maintaining the Xcel Energy Center.