Minnesota Wild Fire General Manager Paul Fenton After One Season

The Minnesota Wild are on the search for a new general manager as the team has decided to part ways with Paul Fenton after one season.

Michael Russo of The Athletic is reporting that Fenton has been fired by the Wild after one season on the job. He was hired in May 2018 after working as an assistant general manager for the Nashville Predators.

Russo mentions in the article that it was a combination of bad trades and personnel decisions that led to the firing. The move comes just 44 days away from the Wild opening training camp.

Under Fenton's one-year tenure with the Wild, the team finished 37-36-9 and 11th in the NHL Western Conference. The team did not make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

The Wild will now be on the search for the fourth general manager in team history. Doug Risebrough ran the team from 1999-2009 followed by Chuck Fletcher from 2009-2018 and Fenton 2018-2019.