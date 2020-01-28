Minnesota Vikings Update Coaching Staff for 2020 NFL Season

The Minnesota Vikings have announced the promotion of Gary Kubiak to offensive coordinator and Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson as co-defensive coordinators.

Minnesota announced on Monday (January 27) its coaching staff positions and updates for the 2020 NFL season. Outside of the coordinator positions, the Vikings also promoted Andrew Janocko to wide receivers coach, Daronte Jones to defensive backs coach, and named Phil Rauscher as assistant offensive line coach.

Kubiak will take over the offensive coordinator position following Kevin Stefanski's departure for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position. Kubiak will be in his 25th season as a coach in the NFL, and he led the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl title at Super Bowl 50.

Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer will share duties as co-defensive coordinators. Patterson has been with the Vikings for the past eight seasons as the team's defensive line coach. Zimmer has been in Minnesota over the last six years as the team's linebackers coach.

Current Vikings Coaching Staff:

Mike Zimmer, Head Coach

Gary Kubiak, Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach

Marwan Maalouf, Special Teams Coordinator

Andre Patterson, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line

Adam Zimmer, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Rick Dennison, Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator

Ryan Ficken, Assistant Special Teams

Andrew Janocko, Wide Receivers

Christian Jones, Offensive Quality Control

Daronte Jones, Defensive Backs

Derik Keyes, Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Klint Kubiak, Quarterbacks

Chaz Mahle, Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Brian Pariani, Tight Ends

AC Patterson, Offensive Quality Control

Kennedy Polamalu, Running Backs

Nick Rallis, Defensive Quality Control

Phil Rauscher, Assistant Offensive Line

Robert Rodriguez, Assistant Defensive Line

Mark Uyeyama, Director of Competition Development

Source: Minnesota Vikings