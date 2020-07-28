Minnesota Vikings NT Michael Pierce Opting Out of 2020 NFL Season

Michael Pierce won't play for the Minnesota Vikings this season as the recently signed free agent has opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

Pierce elected to sign with the Vikings this past March on a three-year $27 million deal. He was set to fill the void at nose/defensive tackle after the Vikings released Linval Joseph to free agency.

Now, COVID-19 has shifted plans once again. Multiple sources report that Pierce met with the Vikings and made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season. Players have the option this year with the pandemic going on, and Pierce made the decision due to being high risk for the virus.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press had the chance to talk with Pierce and shed more light on his decision to opt-out.

Pierce's decision comes as four players have been placed on the Reserved/COVID-19 list for the Vikings as of today including first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson. The Vikings also confirmed that Head Athletic Trainer Eric Sugarman tested for the virus as well.

Pierce went undrafted in 2016 and made a name for himself with the Ravens. In his first four seasons, Pierce has appeared in 60 games, accounted for 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.