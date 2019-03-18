Minnesota Vikings Lose Two Offensive Linemen to Free Agency

Two offensive linemen from the Minnesota Vikings roster have elected to sign elsewhere during NFL Free Agency.

Nick Easton missed the 2018 season after suffering a neck injury prior to the start of the season. Easton was brought to Minnesota as part of a trade with the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for linebacker Gerald Hodges. Easton started a total of 12 games for the Vikings during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He elected to sign a new deal with the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings lost another offensive lineman and one that was a starter last season. Tom Compton has elected to move on from the Vikings following one season with the team. The former University of South Dakota standout started 14 games for the Vikings last season. Compton has elected to sign a deal with the New York Jets.

Minnesota previously released Mike Remmers from the team in order to open up cap room. As of right now, the Vikings only have Pat Elflein, Riley Reiff, Danny Isidora, Rashod Hill, and Brian O'Neill back at offensive line for next season.