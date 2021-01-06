Minnesota Vikings Hold 14th Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

For the third time in franchise history, the Minnesota Vikings will enter the NFL Draft with pick 14.

After a disappointing 7-9 season, the Minnesota Vikings will enter the 2021 NFL Draft this upcoming April with the 14th overall selection. Minnesota finished with the same record as the LA Chargers and New England Patriots. The first-round tiebreaker is determined based on strength of schedule. The Chargers will select 13th, Minnesota at 14th, and the Patriots at 15th.

The last time that the Vikings selected 14th overall was back in 1986 and 1987. In 1986, Minnesota selected defensive end Gerald Robinson from Auburn. The following year, the Vikings picked running back D.J. Dozier from Penn State at 14th overall.

Minnesota does not currently hold a second-round pick. The team traded away its second-round selection last offseason when they acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from Jacksonville.

The Vikings will have a busy third day of the NFL Draft when the team makes eight of its 11 picks. Minnesota will enter with four picks in round four, three in round five, and one pick in both the sixth and seventh round.

First-Round Pick, 14th overall

Third-Round Pick

Third-Round Pick (from Ravens)

Fourth-Round Pick

Fourth-Round Pick (from Bears)

Fourth-Round Pick (from Bills)

Fifth-Round Pick

Fifth-Round Pick (from Ravens)

Fifth-Round Pick (from Steelers)

Sixth-Round Pick

Seventh-Round Pick

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Cleveland from April 29 through May 1. The event will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN 99.1.

Source: Minnesota Vikings