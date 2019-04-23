After a total of 42 years in the NFL split between being a player and a scout, Minnesota Vikings great Scott Studwell has announced that he is retiring.

Studwell, a Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor member, was drafted by the Vikings in the 9th round of the 1977 NFL Draft. The "stud" linebacker spent his entire 13 year playing career in Minnesota. He finished his playing career with 1,981 tackles and nine total sacks . Studwell was named as one of the 50 greatest Vikings during the 2010 season.

Following his playing career, Studwell joined the Vikings in the player development department in 1991. He worked his way up to the position of Director of College Scouting and helped the Vikings scout talent such as Randy Moss, Adrian Peterson, Harrison Smith and more.

The 2019 NFL Draft will mark Studwell's 28th and final draft weekend for the Vikings. He announced through the Vikings that he will retire at the end of May and intends on spending more time with his family.