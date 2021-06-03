If you need an excuse to watch Teddy Bridgewater return to Minnesota or a trip to Kansas City for some BBQ, the Minnesota Vikings preseason schedule has you covered.

We know that preseason games are not all that great and don't provide fans the true experience of an actual game. That doesn't mean that they can't be fun to attend for different reasons.

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their 2021 preseason opponents and game times. NFC teams like the Vikings will host two of the three preseason games while AFC teams will host one. The teams lined up for preseason play are ones that rarely come to Minnesota.

The Vikings will open the preseason on August 14 at 3:00 PM against the Denver Broncos. This preseason game will mark another return for Bridgewater to Minnesota along with former Vikings running back Mike Boone. The two teams will also participate in joint practices in Minneapolis prior to the preseason contest.

Minnesota will then host the Indianapolis Colts on August 21 at 7:00 PM. The game will be the first of three-night games inside of US Bank Stadium this season. The Colts visit Minnesota once every eight years under the NFL's schedule rotation and this preseason trip will mark the first time the Colts have been back to the Twin Cities since 2016 (we won't remind you how that game turned out for the Vikings).

Finally, a trip for some Kansas City BBQ is in line to close out the preseason. Minnesota will visit the Chiefs for a 7:00 kickoff on August 27. Preseason or not, Arrowhead Stadium is a great venue to visit and worth the trip. Did we mention the food?

The 2021 regular season opens two weeks later on September 12 when the Vikings travel to Cincinnati. More information about the preseason or regular season schedule can be found here.