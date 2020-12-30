It has been a rough year for the Minnesota Vikings on and off the field and things got a little worse for the team and one of their players this week.

You hate to see anyone contract the COVID-19 virus, but it seems to always hit home more when it is someone you know or follow and with his ties to South Dakota and a lot of charity work in the area, we've been fortunate to get to know Reiff and our best wishes to him in his recovery.

The Vikings will continue to hope for the best with a offensive line that continues to see questions arise week to week and with potentially seeing Reiff out, things could get even worse.

Reiff has only allowed one sack and one hit on Kirk Cousins all season while starting 15 games according to Pro Football Focus.

He isn't currently ruled out yet as they will continue testing and make a determination as the week moves on.

Minnesota takes on the Detroit Lions in the season finale on Sunday as they will try to improve to 7-9 with a win against their division foe.

These games against Detroit also have extra meaning for Reiff who was drafted by the Lions in 2012.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, news surrounding the team and information on their final game of the season, you can visit their website.