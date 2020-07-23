Minnesota Vikings Agree to Terms with 2020 Draft Class

Rookies have started to report for camp and deals are now starting to get complete. The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with all of the players they drafted this year.

First-round draft pick (22nd overall) Justin Jefferson has agreed to a four-year deal worth $13.123 million.

Minnesota's other first-round pick (31st overall) Jeff Gladney will receive a deal worth $10.991 million and a $5.553 million signing bonus.

Terms for rookie contracts, as set by the 2011 CBA negotiations, call for deals to be four-years each. First-round draft picks have a fifth-year option tied into them.

Here is a list of the salaries and deal each rookie has received from the Vikings courtesy of Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press:

1st Round: Justin Jefferson, 4 years, $13.123 million

1st Round: Jeff Gladney, 4 years, $10.991 million

2nd Round: Erza Cleveland, 4 years, $5.537 million

3rd Round: Cameron Dantzler, 4 years, $4.586 million

4th Round: DJ Wonnum, 4 years, $4.046 million

4th Round: James Lynch, 4 years, $3.985 million

4th Round: Troy Dye, 4 years, $3.974 million

5th Round: Harrison Hand, 4 years, $3.594 million

5th Round: KJ Osborn, 4 years, $3.563 million

6th Round: Blake Brandel, 4 years, $3.460 million

6th Round: Josh Metellus, 4 years, $3.455 million

7th Round: Kenny Willekes, 4 years, $3.395 million

7th Round: Nate Stanley, 4 years, $3.370 million

7th Round: Brian Cole II, 4 years, $3.370 million

7th Round: Kyle Hinton, 4 years, $3.370 million