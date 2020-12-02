Minnesota Vikings Activate Adam Thielen From COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings got a big boost this week as their star wide receiver has been activated from the COVID-19 restricted list.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen was activated by the team on Wednesday as he was removed from the COVID-19 list and will be a go for Minnesota against Jacksonville this week.

Thielen was placed on the list back on November 23 and missed last week's win over the Carolina Panthers.

The combination of Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson has been a nightmare for opposing defenses and it has helped Kirk Cousins put together some excellent showings as well.

With the win over Carolina last week, Minnesota improved to 5-6 on the season ahead of their match-up with the Jaguars on Sunday.

Currently, Minnesota sits in the eighth spot of the NFC playoff picture with at least 7 teams making the playoffs from each conference this year and potentially an additional team if COVID-19 messes up the schedule down the stretch.

