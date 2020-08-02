Minnesota United Advance to Semi Finals of MLS is Back Tournament

The Minnesota United has not only been a great story during this pandemic in the MLS but also in sports as a whole.

Heading into the MLS is Back Tournament, the United wasn't on the radar of almost anyone as a potential contender but they have been proving everyone wrong since the tournament began.

On Saturday night, the Minnesota United advanced to the semi-finals of the MLS is Back Tournament.

The United defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 inside the MLS bubble on the Disney Wide World of Sports Campus.

They really controlled the match from the start, getting out to a 2-0 lead and never looking back.

Scoring came from all directions as Robin Lod, Jacori Hayes, Luis Amarilla and Marlon Hairston all scored goals on Saturday night.

With the win, the Minnesota United advance to the semi-finals against Orlando City FC who is also one of the Cinderella stories of the event.

The other semi-final match will take place on Wednesday night with the Philadelphia Union facing off against the Portland Timbers.

Both of those games and the Championship game of the MLS is Back Tournament can be seen on ESPN's family of networks.