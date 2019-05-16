Minnesota Twins Win Series, Lose Mitch Garver

It’s been a roller coaster ride for the American League Central leading Minnesota Twins this week but putting that aside Target Field fans rallied around the home team on Wednesday.

Minnesota gets home runs by Byron Buxton and Jason Castro. Jake Odorizzi stretched his scoreless streak to 22 1/3 innings marking the fifth longest by a starter in Twins history.

But the excitement came in the ninth inning when Twins reliever Trevor Hildenberger fought off a bases loaded rally by the Los Angeles Angels to hang on for an 8-7 win and a series victory. But Hildenberger’s struggles didn’t go unnoticed. He was sent down to Triple-A Rochester at the close of the game.

With Mitch Garver put on the 10-day disable list the Twins Miguel Sano was reinstated from his rebab assignment but did not play.

The Twins will be on the west coast for the next seven games starting tonight in Seattle. On the mound for the first game of the series will be Michael Pineda. Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 on Information 1000 KSOO.