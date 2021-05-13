The Minnesota Twins have outlined a plan that will allow full capacity at Target Field starting this July.

As part of the COVID-19 timeline in Minnesota that was recently announced by Governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota Twins have developed a three-step plan that will get them to full capacity by July 5th.

The Twins, who have been allowing 3,000 fans to attend games, will increase to 60% capacity starting this weekend (May 14-15) when they host the Oakland A's. The 60% capacity will continue through the month of May.

Starting in June, the Twins will increase capacity to 80%. The Minnesota Twins will host teams such as the New York Yankees (June 8-10), Houston Astros (June 11-13), Cincinnati Reds (June 21-22), and the Cleveland Indians (June 24-27).

Minnesota will then move on to the month of July and drop all COVID-19 attendance restrictions starting with the first July homestand on July 5th. The remaining 40 regular-season home games for the Twins from that point forward will have full capacity. The Twins will keep a section of physically distanced seating but fans that want to utilize those must call the Twins office in advance.

Tickets for all 52 regular-season games (June 8th-on) remaining will be going on sale to the public on Thursday, May 20. The Twins also not that all capacity restrictions, tickets, and information is subject to change pending changes to public health guidelines.

More information regarding mask requirements, tickets, and the full plan to get full capacity at Target Field can be found through the Minnesota Twins.