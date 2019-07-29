Minnesota Twins Take 3-of-4 From the Chicago White Sox

With five runs in the first inning the Minnesota Twins launched Bombas from both Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano and rolled to the 11-1 win over the Chicago Sox on Sunday.

Kyle Gibson recorded his 9th career win against the White Sox and his 10th of the season.

Nelson Cruz has been on a tear, logging 10 home runs and 16 RBIs during a 16-game on-base streak.

With the win the Twins have now hit 116 home runs. Taking 3 out of 4 in the series Minnesota continues to lead the American League Central. They have seen that number fall to just two games however over the Cleveland Indians.

With a break today the Twins will send Jake Odorizzi against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Just before Wednesday's (July 31) trade deadline the Twins traded for relief pitcher Sergio Romo from the Marlins. The addition of Romo should give the Twins momentum heading into the end of the season.