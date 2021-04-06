Minnesota Twins Slam Tigers & Cruuuuuze to Big Win

Starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker (ERS 1.50) making his Twins debut worked six solid innings in the win.

Three players including Cruz had plate-time six times. Left fielder Brent Rooker who made a highlight-reel catch and centerfielder Jake Cave came up empty in his at-bats.

Willians Astudillo came into the game to relieve Louis Arraez and produced a run, three hits, and drove in two runs for the day. La Tortuga is once again proving he is one of the top utility players in the majors.

Even in the loss, the Tigers have seen great things from former Twins prospect rookie Akil Baddoo. After his major league debut Sunday where in his first plate appearance, he took the first pitch and went yard. On Monday Baddoo showed the visiting team he too can hit a grand slam. What a performance!

Minnesota and Detroit are back at it again Tuesday. The Twins will see J.A. Happ on the mound while the Tigers start Casey Mize. First pitch 12:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.