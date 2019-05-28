Minnesota Twins Six Game Win Streak Ends

The Minnesota Twins were riding high on back to back series sweeps then yesterday at Target Field their win streak came to an end at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was a late two-run homer by Orlando Arcia for a Milwaukee come-from-behind, 5-4 win that snapped the Twins’ six-game winning streak. Minnesota was coming off sweeps against the Chicago White Sox and LA Angels.

Michael Pineda pitched six innings in the loss allowing three runs on three hits in the third inning.

This is only a two game series with Martin Perez taking the mound tonight at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

The Twins Mitch Garver is headed out on a rehab assignment to Pensacola. Garver has been sidelined since May 14 when he suffered a high ankle sprain. Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com says Garver could be back with the Twins by the weekend.