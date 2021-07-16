Minnesota Twins, Ready for 15 Games in 13 Days

The first game after the All-Star break has the Minnesota Twins in Detroit to face the Tigers in a split 7-inning doubleheader today beginning at 1:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO. Charlie Barnes will be making his Major League debut against the Tigers Jose Urena. This game was to originally be played Monday, June 28, and was postponed due to rain.

In game-2 tonight we'll see Kenta Maeda (4-3). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:10 PM.

Fresh off his 7th All-Star appearance, Minnesota's superstar Nelson Cruz is set to Bomba Detroit.

The Twins three-day, 4-game series with the Tigers will be followed by another three-day, 4-game series with the Chicago White Sox and then back home to Target Field for the weekend and LA Angels. Rounding out 15 Games in 13 Days will be another look at the Tigers.

Minnesota is still in 4th place of the American League Central Division, 15 games behind Chicago.