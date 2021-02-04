Minnesota Twins Reach One-Year Deal with Reliever Alex Colomé

Another piece has been added to the Minnesota Twins bullpen and it's a guy that's familiar with the American League Central Division.

Minnesota Twins writer for The Athletic Dan Hayes reports that the Twins have reached a deal with former Chicago White Sox closer Alex Colomé. Colomé was with the White Sox for the past two seasons. The agreement is another one-year contract worth $6.25 million.

The 32-year-old will now join his fourth MLB team since he entered the big leagues in 2013. He previously spent time with Tampa Bay (2013-2018), Seattle (2018), and the White Sox (2019-2020). He was named to the MLB All-Star Game in 2016 and was the AL Saves Leader in 2017.

Throughout his entire career, Colomé has totaled 138 saves between the three clubs. During his time with the White Sox, Colomé posted a 2.27 ERA in 83 appearances with 42 saves.

MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park says that Colomé won't take full reigns of the 9th inning and will more than likely split it with the likes of Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, and others. Having an extra arm in the bullpen that can help late in games can only help the Twins.

Hayes pointed out on Twitter that the Twins appear to not be done shopping the free-agent market as of now. We'll see if any extra pieces will be added to try and help the Twins win a third consecutive AL Central Division championship.

Minnesota is scheduled to open the regular season on April 1st in Milwaukee.

