Minnesota Twins-Rain & Snow at Target Field This Week

Not that I want to dampen your hopes but the forecast doesn't look good for the next series at Target Field between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox. However, the weather is always in control and as we have seen in this young season there have been a few rainouts, rain delays, postponements, and even snow.

Looking at the forecast for the Twin Cities this week, just as cool as Sioux Falls. More so maybe and with the threat of rain and snow today through Wednesday. Yes, the game on Tuesday could be like Opening Day in Chicago where you couldn't even track a fly ball it was snowing so much.

The Twins (5-4) are set to play the Boston Red Sox (6-3) today. J.A. Happ gets the start at 1:00 PM against Martin Perez. Information 1000 KSOO will have the pregame beginning at 12:30 PM.

Minnesota could only get one in the win column against Seattle over the weekend but the hot bat belonged to Byron Buxton. On Sunday the slugger belted a single, a double that drove in two runs, and a home run. So fun to watch.

After seeing a 6-run lead demolished the boo-birds at Target Field were in good voice.

It's a 4-game series with the Red Sox before heading to the west coast on Thursday for games against the Angles and A's.