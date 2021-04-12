Minnesota Twins Postpone Game Following Shooting of Daunte Wright

The pregame festivities continued and the fans were filing into Target Field, but once game time arrived there were no players on the field.

Minnesota and Boston were set to begin a four-game series at Target Field on Monday (4/12/21) afternoon. The first game of that series has been postponed due to the unfortunate shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Wright was fatilly shot by a police officer on Sunday night (4/11/21). According to information released today, Wright was pulled over as part of a traffic stop and was then being arrested for outstanding warrants. Wright struggled with police and attempted to get back into his vehicle. A senior officer threatened to tase him, but instead of pulling a taser the officer grabbed a handgun and fired a single shot killing the 20-year-old according to ABC News. The shot was considered "accidental discharge" according to Brooklyn Center police.

With protesting taking place in and around Minneapolis, along with the unrest of the on-going George Floyd trial, the Minnesota Twins, Major League Baseball, and local and state officials agreed to postpone today's game. In a statement released by the Twins, the team says that postponing the game is the in "best interest of our fans, staff, players, and community to not play today's game."

As of now, there is no information regarding when the Red Sox and Twins will make up Monday's game. The two teams are scheduled to play day games through Thursday. This is the only trip Boston is scheduled to make to Minneapolis this season.

Update: The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild have also postponed their scheduled games for Monday night (4/12/21) as well. The Timberwolves were scheduled to host Brooklyn while the Wild were set to play St. Louis. The Wild and Blues will make up their postponed game on May 12.