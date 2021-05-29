Minnesota Twins Player Scores MLB’s 2 Millionth Run

The Minnesota Twins haven't had a ton to cheer about this year on the field but on Saturday, they made history.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson scored Major League Baseball's 2 millionth run in the history of the game.

Get our free mobile app

Donaldson scored on a ground rule double by Nelson Cruz in the bottom of the first inning at Target Field against the Kansas City Royals.

ESPN reported that the total has been confirmed as well.

The Elias Sports Bureau confirmed Donaldson touched the plate for the milestone mark. The former American League MVP has scored 685 of those runs.

Some may ask who the first runner was to score in a MLB game and it was on April 22, 1876 as Tim McGinley touched home plate first for the Boston Red Stockings.

Minnesota would go on to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 and currently sit 9.5 games out of the first place Chicago White Sox.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, their roster, news surrounding their team and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their website.