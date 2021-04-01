Minnesota Twins Opening Day Starts in Milwaukee

All the talk of Seasonal Affective Disorder comes to an end today. Baseball is back! It's Opening Day for Major League Baseball and the Minnesota Twins begin the season on the road for the first two series.

The American League Central champion Minnesota Twins begin in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers at 1:10 PM here on Information 1000 KSOO. Corey Provus and Dan Gladden will be in the booth at American Family Field.

Kenta Maeda heads to the mound for the first game of the Twins season. The Brewers will counter with starter Brandon Woodruff. According to the Minnesota Twins website, Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli fills out the rest of the lineup card with a new look.

Luis Arraez, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Miguel Sanó, 1B

Mitch Garver, C

Byron Buxton, CF

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Kenta Maeda, RHP

Follow the Minnesota Twins all season long on Information 1000 KSOO and stop by our studios for a free 2021 pocket schedule.