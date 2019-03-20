Minnesota Twins Opening Day Schedule

Remove the snow and wake up the grass from its winter nap. Check-off the first two to-do items off the list for baseball's Opening Day at Target Field. Now welcome spring and the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins opening day game on Thursday, March 28 will be against the Cleveland Indians. And a huge day is planned so get there early to enjoy breakfast on the plaza beginning at 6:00 AM. All Twins fans can start the day with a free ballpark breakfast until 9:00 AM. The first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a Twins puffer vest.

All the name-sakes will be on hand to open their ballpark entrances at 1:00 PM. Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek and Tom Kelly. Casey Killebrew, Harmon’s grandson, along with Kirby Puckett, Jr. and Catherine Puckett.

Say goodbye to winter and hello to Minnesota Twins baseball. Don't forget your glove!

Listen for Minnesota Twins baseball all season on Information 1000 KSOO.