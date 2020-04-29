The Minnesota Twins have been doing some really neat things during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay connected with fans.

Whether it has been re-playing classic games on FSN, interacting with TWINGO or now offering virtual webinars, the Twins are doing everything they can to keep fans entertained during a tough time.

The Minnesota Twins are now offering virtual webinars to youth baseball players and coaches.

The next event will take place on Friday, May 1 from 4-4:45 PM and is free but does require registration.

It will feature an emphasis on developing hitting mechanics for high school players and will be led by Donegal Fergus (Twins Minor League Hitting Coordinator), Matt Borgschulte (Rochester Red Wings Hitting Coach), and Bryce Berg (Cedar Rapids Kernels Hitting Coach).

You can visit the Twins website for more information on past webinars and future events as well as to register for the May 1st webinar.