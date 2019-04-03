Looking to make a trip up to the cities for a Minnesota Twins game this season? The team is offering all-you-can-eat packages on certain Friday nights.

The Twins will be offering all-you-can-eat ticket packages six times this season on select Friday nights. The tickets are available for the games on April 26 (vs. Baltimore), May 24 (vs. Chicago White Sox), June 14 (vs. Kansas City), July 5 (vs. Texas), August 2 (vs. Kansas City), and September 6 (vs. Cleveland).

Admission grants a fan a seat in the area of sections 237-240 in right field. The ticket allows fans to eat as many hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, peanuts, and ice cream sandwiches that the stomach can handle. Pepsi products, coffee, hot chocolate, milk, and juice are all included as well. The all-you-can-eat ticket packages start at $29 per ticket and can be purchased through the Minnesota Twins ticket website . The deal is only good for tickets in the grandstand area.

Much to even my surprise, the Twins have offered all-inclusive food/drink packages for select games dating back since the days of the Metrodome . Some have been limited to premium sections such as the club seats. About half of the MLB teams and stadiums offer some form of an all-you-can-eat package.